Eight-man Saint-Etienne smashed in club-record loss

One of France's historically most successful clubs, Saint-Etienne were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, with their misery compounded by a points deduction.

They had opened their season with two draws and one defeat, but were humbled on Saturday.

Saint-Etienne had three players sent off, with two of those dismissals coming in the first half. Anthony Briancon picked up two bookings in the space of four minutes, and Mathieu Cafaro received his marching orders soon after.

It was the first time Saint-Etienne had received two red cards in the first half of a league match in the 21st century, and they then matched a Ligue 2 record set by Valenciennes in 2019 when goalkeeper Etienne Green saw red in the 66th minute.

Le Havre was 3-0 up by that stage, and capitalised on its numerical advantage to inflict a true thrashing, as Saint-Etienne lost by six goals in a home game for the first time in its history.