Early goals for the Spaniard and Kylian Mbappe put the champion on top at Parc des Princes, before Johan Gastien, Mehdi Zeffane and Grejohn Kyei completed a stirring comeback from the visitors, who also had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty in the first half.

It was a damp last note for ex-LaLiga heroes Messi and Ramos, who leave Paris as two-time league champions but without having won the hearts of supporters, with Messi booed ahead of kick-off.

Likewise, it may prove a dour final chapter for coach Christophe Galtier, who is widely tipped to depart despite leading PSG to a record 11th league title.

PSG, whose players wore shirts adorned with the name of injured team-mate Sergio Rico in the first half, needed the video assistant referee (VAR) to rescue them after Kyei prodded home an early finish.

The hosts promptly seized control, with Ramos netting a farewell header from Vitinha's delivery before Mbappe doubled the lead with an excellent penalty after Alidu Seidu's foul on Achraf Hakimi.

Clermont refused to fold though, with Gastien capitalising on Marco Verratti's mistake to halve the arrears and Zeffane bundling in a leveller either side of Kyei putting a spot-kick wide in a thrilling first half.

Messi, who misfired on his farewell, spurned a chance to finish Mbappe's square ball after the restart before Kyei nosed the visitors in front with a close-range finish.

PSG continued to toil for an equaliser in the closing stages and Messi almost stole a point in the final minute of stoppage-time, only for goalkeeper Mory Diaw to stop his direct free-kick with an acrobatic save.