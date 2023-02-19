PSG's prospects looked bleak when Jonathan Bamba's stunner put Lille 3-2 up after Neymar had gone off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

The Ligue 1 champion had seemed in control after 17 minutes of Sunday's clash at Parc des Princes thanks to Mbappe and Neymar, only for Lille to deservedly haul themselves level through Bafode Diakite's header and Jonathan David's contentiously awarded penalty.

Yet Mbappe, who prodded home in the 87th minute to restore parity, paved the way for Messi to curl in a wonderful free-kick off the right-hand upright deep into the seven minutes of added time.