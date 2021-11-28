WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Neymar's left ankle was twisted well out of shape in a tackle late in the game, and he looked to be in real distress before being taken from the field on a stretcher.

Looking for a response after its defeat to Manchester City in midweek, not to mention the speculation over Mauricio Pochettino's future and the Manchester United manager's job, PSG fell flat for much of Sunday's game but Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos came up with the goods late on.

Messi provided the assists in each case, lifting the ball into the box for Marquinhos's two headed goals and providing a delightful throughball for Di Maria, who had an eternity to pick his spot.

Marquinhos had earlier cancelled out Denis Bouanga's opener, after Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent off for the struggling hosts.

PSG, which finally gave Sergio Ramos a starting spot five months after he joined the club from Real Madrid, should have scored many more, but Kylian Mbappe was denied on several occasions by Etienne Green in the hosts' goal, the Englishman pulling of a string of sensational saves to deny the French superstar.

While the win keeps PSG far away from the pack on the Ligue 1 table, it will hold deep concerns for Brazil star Neymar, with key fixtures ahead in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.