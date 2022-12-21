WATCH Lionel Messi in action for PSG in Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lionel Messi's current deal expires in June, but both parties have reportedly agreed verbally to extend beyond this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Messi has shown no signs of slowing down at 35, having just guided Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, and the club sees the superstar as key to its quest to finally win the UEFA Champions League.
Inter Miami was reportedly leading the race for Messi's signature, but the MLS side, co-owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham appears to have lost out on signing the playmaker.