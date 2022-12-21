Lionel Messi's current deal expires in June, but both parties have reportedly agreed verbally to extend beyond this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG



No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.



Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

Messi has shown no signs of slowing down at 35, having just guided Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, and the club sees the superstar as key to its quest to finally win the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Miami was reportedly leading the race for Messi's signature, but the MLS side, co-owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham appears to have lost out on signing the playmaker.