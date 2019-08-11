Neymar was left out amid ongoing speculation over his future, but Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria were all on target at the Parc des Princes.

Champion in six of the last seven seasons, Cavani got the ball rolling for PSG with a contentious first-half penalty that was followed by a well-taken strike from Mbappe.

Mbappe then turned provider by setting up substitute Di Maria for the third as Thomas Tuchel's men made a serene start to its latest title defence.

A calf injury prevented Ander Herrera from making his home debut, but fellow new signings Pablo Sarabia and Abdou Diallo were both handed starts.

The hosts' breakthrough arrived 24 minutes in through Cavani's penalty, awarded for a handball against Pablo Martinez.

Sarabia's whipped corner hit Martinez on the hand, but PSG's appeals were muted and play was allowed to continue for a further minute before the referee pulled play back for a VAR check.

Nimes goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni produced a flying save to keep out Sarabia's left-footed volley at the back post 10 minutes later, while Cavani failed to convert an Mbappe cutback from close range shortly before half-time.

But PSG gave itself breathing space 56 minutes in thanks to Mbappe's sweet strike into the top left corner after being teed up by Juan Bernat.

And Di Maria rounded off the scoring four minutes after being introduced from the bench, picking out the bottom right-hand corner once played in by Mbappe.