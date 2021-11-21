Former West Ham playmaker Payet was preparing to take a corner amid a hostile atmosphere when he was struck on the side of the head by a bottle full of liquid.

😲 SHOCKING SCENES! Two-minutes into the match @dimpayet17 was struck by a bottle from the stands, and the players are heading back up the tunnel!



📺 Tune into beIN 1 NOW for @OL_English 🆚 @OM_Officiel only on beIN 1 & CONNECT https://t.co/yGwtH39nlM | #Ligue1 #OLOM pic.twitter.com/uZ3eFTepXZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 21, 2021

He immediately went to ground and needed treatment, prompting referee Ruddy Buquet to take the players off the pitch.

Payet left the pitch with an ice pack pressed to the side of his head.

There have been a number of major crowd trouble incidents in French football this season, starting from the opening weekend when Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier was hit by a bottle while celebrating a goal that Payet scored against Montpellier.

Marseille and Payet were on the receiving end later in August after Nice fans hurled bottles onto the pitch. Payet was struck and hurled the bottle back into the stand, sparking a pitch invasion by Nice ultras. That match was abandoned and replayed behind closed doors at Troyes' neutral ground in October.

It remained to be seen whether Sunday night's game would continue, with the players still off the pitch more than half an hour after Payet was hit.