Having opened the scoring with a sublime strike in the 28th minute of Monday's encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Neymar doubled his tally with a penalty early in the second half.

After netting his second goal, Neymar appeared to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was reported to have died in a helicopter crash.

Lille felt harshly treated by the VAR for PSG's second, though they were fortunate Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe squandered chances to further the visitors' lead as a 14-match unbeaten home league run came to an end.

