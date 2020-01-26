Having opened the scoring with a sublime strike in the 28th minute of Monday's encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Neymar doubled his tally with a penalty early in the second half.

After netting his second goal, Neymar appeared to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was reported to have died in a helicopter crash.

Lille felt harshly treated by the VAR for PSG's second, though they were fortunate Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe squandered chances to further the visitors' lead as a 14-match unbeaten home league run came to an end.

Luiz Araujo's long-range effort forced Keylor Navas into a save nine minutes in as Lille took the game straight to the league leaders.

But a moment of sheer brilliance from Neymar gave PSG the lead, the Brazil star combining with Marco Verratti before curling an exquisite finish into the top-right corner.

Mbappe would have made it 2-0 if not for Gabriel's block, but Lille might have been level had Presnel Kimpembe not got a toe to Victor Osimhen's strike.

With substitute Nianzou Kouassi having denied Osimhen a tap-in, Mike Maignan made a brave stop to keep out Mbappe at the other end moments later, yet to Lille's chagrin, PSG were awarded a penalty for a handball by Reinildo.

Lille's frustration was compounded by the VAR not deeming there to have been a foul by Idrissa Gueye in the build-up, with Neymar's penalty just squeezing beyond Maignan.

Icardi should have done better with a near-post header and Mbappe failed to beat Maignan as PSG looked to add to their lead, but the visitors ultimately settled for a two-goal cushion, while Loic Remy saw a stoppage-time consolation disallowed for offside.