Lens edges Marseille in thriller to go second September 27, 2021 03:05 6:01 min Lens inflicted a first loss of the Ligue 1 season on Marseille, winning a thriller 3-2 to move to second on the table. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Marseille Football Ligue 1 Lens Dimitri Payet -Latest Videos 6:01 min Lens edges Marseille in thriller to go second 0:51 min Kerr strikes twice as Chelsea batters Man United 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Wolves 5:06 min 2. Bundesliga: Hamburger SV v FC Nurnberg 5:06 min 2. Bundesliga: Hannover v SV Sandhausen 3:57 min Napoli outclasses Cagliari to reclaim top spot 5:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Dynamo Dresden v Werder Bremen 5:24 min SPFL: Motherwell v Ross County 5:02 min SPFL: Hearts v Livingston 5:38 min SPFL: St Mirren v Aberdeen