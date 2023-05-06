MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial

A consoloation from Marseille captain Dimitri Payet came too later for the visitors, who also saw Alexis Sanchez denied what would have been the opening goal of the contest after the video assistant referee determined he'd fouled Kevin Danso in winning the ball before rounding Brice Samba to score.

Fofana's blistering goal came just before the break after he'd crashed an earlier long-range shot against the post.

Samba then made an unbelievable save from a powerful Jordan Veretout strike, which travelled at speed through a crowd of players, but Samba got down across to parry it away, maintaining the home side's slim lead at half-time.

Openda headed home for his goal on the hour mark before Payet's strike came in the 88th minute, but the Frenchman's goal proved to be just a consolation as Lens climbed over its opponent on the table, with UEFA Champions League football almost certainly guaranteed for next season as a result.

The Ligue 1 title also remains a possibility for Lens, although it has played a game more than PSG.