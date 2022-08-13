MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The French champion started its title defence with a 5-0 win against Clermont last weekend in Christophe Galtier's first league game in charge, and followed that up with a ninth success in its past 10 league games against Montpellier, despite a penalty miss from Kylian Mbappe midway through the first half.

The France international made amends soon after when his cross was turned into his own net by Falaye Sacko, before Neymar doubled the hosts' advantage from a second penalty of the game.

Neymar and Mbappe scored either side of Wahbi Khazri's goal for the visitors, while there were late scores from debutant Renato Sanches for the home side and Montpellier's Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.

While Mbappe's return from injury saw him score yet another goal, he looked far from happy from the moment he missed his first-half penalty, cutting a dejected figure on the bench after he was substitued late in the game with the result already sealed.

Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid last season, electing instead to sign a new deal with PSG.