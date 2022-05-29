Saint-Etienne will be in Ligue 2 for the first time since 2004 after the 10-time Ligue 1 champion was edged by Auxerre, which returns to the top flight for the first time in a decade.

The shock result prompted frightening scenes at full-time, as rioting Saint-Etienne fans stormed the pitch and clashed with police.

Faut bannir les supporters de saint étienne à vie là c’est pas possible #auxerre #saintetienne pic.twitter.com/AYcF7Ylcdc — Sam Fisher (@BrabusSline) May 29, 2022

Auxerre claimed a 1-1 draw in the first leg, leaving the tie in the balance heading into the second leg in Saint-Etienne.

The away side took the lead through Hamza Sakhi in the 51st minute, before Mahdi Camara equalised for Saint-Etienne with 15 minutes remaining to force the match into extra-time.

The score remained at 1-1 after 120 minutes, and in penalties, Auxerre held its nerve, winning the shootout 5-4 to claim the final place in Ligue 1 next season.

Rioting Saint-Etienne fans were livid at full-time, damaging the stadium and clashing with police, with tear gas used to contain the crowd.