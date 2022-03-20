Two goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and another from Kevin Volland were enough to seal victory for Philippe Clement's side in a game in which PSG was second best for large periods.

Mauricio Pochettino was without Lionel Messi (flu) and so started Georginio Wijnaldum on the right of the front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

It was a deserved win for the Monegasques, who responded perfectly to going out of the Europa League in midweek, while PSG remains 15 points clear at the top of the table.

The host side made a strong start, and took the lead on 25 minutes when Youssouf Fofana's low cross from the right found Ben Yedder, who arrived ahead of Presnel Kimpembe to flick the ball high into Gianluigi Donnarumma's net at the near post.

The Parisians started the second half brighter and Mbappe had a good chance to equalise after a mistake from Axel Disasi, but the France international was denied as he tried to round Alexander Nubel.

Clement somewhat surprisingly subbed off the dangerous-looking Gelson Martins for Volland on the hour, but the German striker justified that decision when he slid in Monaco's second after good work from Ben Yedder and Ruben Aguilar down the right.

The game was done and dusted with six minutes left when Ben Yedder won the ball from Marco Verratti before feeding Volland, who was brought down by Kimpembe in the box.

That allowed Ben Yedder to fortuitously score his second of the game as Donnarumma somehow pushed the ball into the far corner of the net after guessing the right way.