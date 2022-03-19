Flu rules Messi out of PSG trip to Monaco

WATCH Monaco v PSG LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Argentinian was absent from training on Sunday (AEDT) because of flu, and PSG has confirmed he is out of its plans for the fixture.

PSG came into the weekend with a 15-point lead over nearest rival Marseille and Nice at the top of Ligue 1, meaning Messi remains on course to land a major trophy in his first season at the the club.

However, the former Barcelona captain, who scored a record 672 goals for the Catalan giant, has struggled to make the impact he would have wanted in the French capital.

To date, he has only two Ligue 1 goals from 18 appearances, although he has managed 10 assists and hit the woodwork eight times in the competition. Injuries and illness have hampered Messi's progress, and now PSG will hope his latest absence is a short one.

Without Messi, PSG still has a substantial attacking threat. Kylian Mbappe, who began his career at Monaco, has scored nine goals in eight games against his former employer in Ligue 1, netting more only against Dijon (11).

Indeed, Mbappe has scored PSG's past five goals against Monaco in the competition.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge of his 50th game as a coach in Ligue 1. He averages 2.29 points per game in the French top flight.

Only his two predecessors at PSG, Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel, have a better have a better points-per-game record in the history of the league (based on a win being worth three points) – both with 2.37 points per game.