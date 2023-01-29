WATCH PSG v Reims and Napoli v Roma LIVE NOW

BUNDESLIGA
A start-studded PSG side takes on Reims in Ligue 1, while in Italy, runaway league leader Napoli hosts Roma in the Derby del Sole.

90+5' GOAL! Reims snatches a deserved equaliser at the death through florian balogun, who gets his 11th goal of the campaign

 

75' GOAL in the Derby del Sole as Roma equalises and it's 1-1 against Napoli

 

59' RED CARD! PSG goes down to 10-men, can the home side hang on?

 

51' GOAL! Neymar rounds the goalkeeper and dinks it home to give psg the lead!

 

Half-time in Paris, with a sluggish PSG lucky not have conceded so far against Reims

 

Reims with all the chances so far, will PSG wake up before it's too late?

GOAL! Napoli takes the lead in the Derby del Sole, with a cracker from Victor Osimhen!

Here's how PSG lines up to face Reims

 

 

Line-Ups are in for the derby del sole and we're underway!

 

 

