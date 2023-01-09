Struggling Strasbourg sacks Julien Stephan

Stephan took charge in July 2021 and led Strasbourg to a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1 in his first season at the helm.

That was the club's first top-six finish in the top-flight since the 1979-80 campaign, but Strasbourg begin 2023 with relegation a real possibility.

It is second bottom in Ligue 1 with just one win from its 17 games and sit four points adrift of safety.

Assistant Mathieu Le Scornet will take temporary charge, with Strasbourg's first game without Stephan a tough assignment against Lens, which is just four points shy of league leader Paris Saint-Germain, on Thursday.