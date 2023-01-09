SERIE A
Struggling Strasbourg sacks Julien Stephan

Julien Stephan's reign at Strasbourg has come to an end after just one win in 17 league matches.

Stephan took charge in July 2021 and led Strasbourg to a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1 in his first season at the helm.

That was the club's first top-six finish in the top-flight since the 1979-80 campaign, but Strasbourg begin 2023 with relegation a real possibility.

It is second bottom in Ligue 1 with just one win from its 17 games and sit four points adrift of safety.

Assistant Mathieu Le Scornet will take temporary charge, with Strasbourg's first game without Stephan a tough assignment against Lens, which is just four points shy of league leader Paris Saint-Germain, on Thursday.

