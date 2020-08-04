Strasbourg confirms four new COVID-19 cases

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The French side confirmed five people at the club had contracted the virus on 29 July, announcing the new detections on Wednesday (AEST) after tests a day earlier.

"These tests unfortunately confirm what we feared but we are working in close collaboration and in total transparency with the Regional Health Agency (ARS)," team doctor Francois Pietra said.

"A specific preventive health protocol is implemented by the club and we apply all the instructions recommended by the authorities."

Strasbourg announced those affected were placed into isolation and told to quarantine.

The club has consequently cancelled a friendly against Reims on Sunday (AEST), while its top-flight campaign is scheduled to start with a trip to Lorient on 24 August (AEST).

Strasbourg finished 10th last season in Ligue 1, a campaign that was ended in March with most teams still left with 10 games to play and decided on a points-per-game basis because of the outbreak of COVID-19.