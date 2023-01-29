Skriniar confirms PSG move

The Slovakia international's agent Roberto Sistici said on Tuesday there was "no possibility" his client would renew his Inter contract, which is due to expire at the end of June.

PSG coach Galtier, speaking after the 7-0 Coupe de France win over Pays de Cassel, suggested a move for the centre-back was imminent, though he did not clarify whether it would be in January or the end of the season.

It is said Inter are demanding €20million from PSG for the defender to leave this transfer window and Skriniar, despite confirming his move, was unable to reveal when he will join PSG.

When asked by Slovakian outlet Futbalsfz about reports he has signed for PSG, the 27-year-old said: "Yes, it's true. Now, however, I can't add more details.

"I'm waiting for the two clubs to find an agreement."

Simone Inzaghi's side are reportedly considering Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof or Lille's Tiago Djalo should Skriniar's move be completed this month.