Sergio Ramos joins Messi in departing PSG

Ramos has spent the past two seasons at PSG after joining from Real Madrid on a free transfer, but he stands to make his final appearance in Sunday's (AEST) match against Clermont Foot.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to have seen @SergioRamos defend our colors with such determination and sincerely wishes him the best for the rest of his career.#MerciRamos 🔴🔵



pic.twitter.com/SgZeawVEJy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 2, 2023

The 37-year-old has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with PSG, scoring five goals in 57 appearances, although his form was often questioned and his departure is not seen as a surprise.

“Wearing the Red and Blue shirt for the past two years has been a wonderful experience,” Ramos said via a statement.

“I’ve had an unforgettable adventure in Paris and I’d like to thank you all for your support and love. Allez Paris!”

He later added on Twitter: “Tomorrow will be a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to PSG.”

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us.

“Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best.”