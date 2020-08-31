Ligue 1 is back!
PSG suspects two players have COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed two of its players are suspected of having contracted COVID-19.

The 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League finalists are due to start its 2020-2021 Ligue 1 campaign at Lens on 11 September (AEST), with that fixture pushed back at PSG's request after its defeat to Bayern Munich on 24 August.

A brief statement on the club's Twitter account read: "Two players of Paris Saint-Germain are suspected of having COVID-19.

"Their health condition is reassuring. They are already following the dedicated health protocol."

PSG's squad depth is likely to be tested in the early stages of their campaign, with a trip to the Stade Felix Bollaert followed by the visit of arch rivals Marseille to the Parc des Princes three days later.

Bumper Ligue 1 season preview

Thomas Tuchel's men won Ligue 1 on a points-per-game basis after the season was abandoned in April because of the pandemic. They later made it a domestic treble with victories in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals but were denied an historic quadruple by Bayern in Lisbon.

