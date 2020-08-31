PSG suspects two players have COVID-19

The 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League finalists are due to start its 2020-2021 Ligue 1 campaign at Lens on 11 September (AEST), with that fixture pushed back at PSG's request after its defeat to Bayern Munich on 24 August.

A brief statement on the club's Twitter account read: "Two players of Paris Saint-Germain are suspected of having COVID-19.

The state of their health is very reassuring.



"Their health condition is reassuring. They are already following the dedicated health protocol."

PSG's squad depth is likely to be tested in the early stages of their campaign, with a trip to the Stade Felix Bollaert followed by the visit of arch rivals Marseille to the Parc des Princes three days later.

Thomas Tuchel's men won Ligue 1 on a points-per-game basis after the season was abandoned in April because of the pandemic. They later made it a domestic treble with victories in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals but were denied an historic quadruple by Bayern in Lisbon.