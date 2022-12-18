PSG president gives Messi update

Argentina captain Messi joined PSG in a shock move after his Barcelona contract expired last year and he is set to become a free agent once again at the end of this season.

Reports during the World Cup suggested Messi has already agreed terms with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, though they have since been rejected by his agent.

Speaking ahead of the Qatar 2022 final between Messi's Argentina and France, Al-Khelaifi reiterated contract talks will not take place until the new year.

"The club and player will do what is right and in the best interests of both parties," Al-Khelaifi added in the interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport. "We're all very happy right now."

Messi has scored and assisted 26 goals for PSG this season, a tally only team-mate Neymar and Manchester City's Erling Haaland have matched in Europe's top five leagues.

Messi's faces club colleague Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup final, with the France forward another player who has been tipped to move despite only recently agreeing fresh terms.

"Kylian has just signed a new contract, and Leo's lasts at least until the end of the season," Al-Khelaifi said. "Both, but in reality all of our players, are happy to play for PSG.

"Their most recent performances prove it, even before the World Cup. PSG have not lost a single match so far. And the women's PSG, as usual, is doing very well."