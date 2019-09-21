PSG loses Icardi, Sarabia and Mbappe for Lyon

New signings Icardi and Sarabia started the midweek UEFA Champions League victory over Real Madrid but have been ruled out of the Ligue 1 trip to face Sylvinho's side.

Neymar, scorer of last weekend's winner against Strasbourg, will be available after missing the Madrid match because of his European suspension, which runs for one more game.

But fellow forward Mbappe has been deemed not ready to return from the hamstring injury he suffered against Toulouse last month.

Edinson Cavani went off with a muscle problem in the same game and likewise remains unavailable for coach Thomas Tuchel.

"Mbappe is very close but his recovery is not finished," Tuchel said.

"Pablo's injury was bad luck as it happened when he took a shot.

"With Mauro, we already took risks to start him against Real Madrid. The problem is that each injury has consequences for another player."

Icardi and Sarabia were both withdrawn in the second half on Thursday (AEST), albeit not before a brilliant Angel Di Maria double had effectively seen off his former employer.

Thomas Meunier rounded out the 3-0 triumph in added time and Tuchel stressed the need for PSG to maintain that standard.

"It helps the atmosphere," he said of the victory. "The challenge is to do it again. We are confident, but we have to show our quality again and again.

"Pressure is always there, it's normal at a big club like PSG.

"It was very demanding physically and mentally to play Real Madrid at home in the Champions League. It was necessary to recover and enjoy the win, and now we have to refocus. It's a big challenge."