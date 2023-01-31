Neymar ruled out of PSG's Montpellier match

The 30 year-old has been in fine form for the reigning French champions this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting 14 more in 25 appearances.

Those 31 direct goal involvements put Neymar level with team-mate Kylian Mbappe and behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (34) among players across Europe's top five leagues.

However, the Brazil international will not play any part against Montpellier in midweek as he is suffering from muscular fatigue.

PSG announced the news on their official website on Tuesday, with no timeframe given for Neymar's return to action.

Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been included in Christophe Galtier's 21-man squad for the trip to 14th-place Montpellier, as PSG looks for its first win in three league games.

After losing to Rennes and drawing with Reims in their past two matches, the Parisians' lead at the top of Ligue 1 has been cut to three points by Lens.