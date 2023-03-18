Messi's father calls speculation 'fake news'

WATCH PSG v Rennes LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Argentina international Messi is due to be out of contract at PSG at the end of the campaign, only intensifying talk over his next career move.

A report this week suggested the club is not willing to accept Messi's wage demands over a new deal, while another claimed he is asking for €600 million ($955.9 million) to join Saudi side Al Hilal.

It was also alleged this weekend that Messi left a training session early this week because of a falling-out with head coach Christophe Galtier.

However, Jorge Messi took to social media to denounce all three articles.

"When will you stop lying?" he posted on his personal Instagram account, alongside screenshots from the three articles.

"Where's the proof? Oh, it's all false. OK. No matter how loud it is called. Do not believe it. We will no longer tolerate fake news to gain followers."

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 games for PSG this season, but he came in for criticism for his displays in its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 elimination to Bayern Munich.

Asked about the FIFA World Cup winner's future at a press conference, Galtier said: "I know that Leo Messi and the board have been in talks.

"As for whether Leo Messi will be here next season or not, I have said that it is about desire. I know people are discussing it, but Leo Messi is happy in the dressing room.

"He has 18 goals and 17 assists this season. I know there was some criticism about the [Champions League] game against Bayern Munich, but he wasn't the only one.

"As for his future, it is too early to know what will happen."

Messi, who has also been strongly linked with a move to Major League Soccer, is in line to start PSG's Ligue 1 meeting with Rennes at Parc des Princes on Monday (AEDT).