Marseille game off after 'savage' fan-frenzy

The hardcore "ultras", who were demonstrating against the Ligue 1 club's leadership and the team's poor recent run of results, assembled in the afternoon in front of Marseille's La Commanderie training ground, throwing smoke bombs and firecrackers.

Regardons ensemble les gros cons de supporters de football qui cassent tout à Marseille. https://t.co/veIJI4t6h0 — Radio Pulsar (@pulsar_radio) January 30, 2021

Check Marseille fan sites for a Trump burner account... https://t.co/ajnUDhFg68 — Kevin Carter (@kcarts) January 30, 2021

"Several hundred Ultras used force and violence to get into the training ground, including the first team's building," a club statement read.

"A frenzy of unjustifiable violence put the lives of those present in danger. Thefts were committed and vehicles damaged. Five trees were burnt down...several hundred thousand euros worth of damage was caused."

Local police in France's Bouches-du-Rhone department earlier said 25 arrests were made and seven police officers were injured after "three hundred OM supporters violently attacked police officers present to secure La Commanderie".

🔴 Ça chauffe à La #Commanderie ! Plusieurs groupes ont arrosé l’entrée du centre d’entraînement avec des fumigènes et des feux d’artifice. Ils essaient de pénétrer à l'intérieur de l’enceinte (Crédit : Cédric Monné) #OM #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/jasL2Ef6ch — La Provence (@laprovence) January 30, 2021

Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Marseille's Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez was struck on the back by a projectile as he went to confront the supporters.

"We are all astonished: staff, coaching staff and players. We were not expecting a savage horde to turn up and destroy everything," Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud said.

"I think we avoided an even worse situation. It could have been a tragedy. Everyone is shocked, players and staff. These are not real supporters, they are hooligans, delinquents, people who have no respect for anything."

The French league reacted to the incidents by postponing Marseille's home game against Rennes, scheduled for Sunday (AEDT), "to a later date", even though it was due to go ahead behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marseille was second in Ligue 1 when last season ended early because of the pandemic. However, it has lost its past three league matches and fallen 14 points behind leader Lyon, albeit with two games in hand.

A 2-1 win for Lens at Montpellier on Sunday (AEDT) saw Marseille slip to seventh place.

It has won just one of its past nine games in all competitions and is due to visit Lens in midweek before hosting fierce enemy Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

Coach Andre Villas-Boas admitted on Saturday (AEDT) he expected to leave at the end of the season.

"The place needs a clear out... I'm responsible for the results and right now they're awful," the Portuguese former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach said.

For several weeks supporters have organised protests before home matches, which are all being played behind closed doors.

On Sunday (AEDT) an increased number of banners attacking club leadership, including Eyraud, were hung around the city on motorway bridges, roundabouts and even the Corniche overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

"Follow AVB, get out of here", "Parisians, get out of here", "Give us back OM", some of them read.

Eyraud, who was born in Paris, was a frequent target after he angered fans during a conference on management when he talked about the "danger" of having too many Marseille residents or club supporters working at the club.

"JHE: No Marseille fans at OM? Get out of here", one banner unfurled above a motorway read, and "JHE, Marseille vomits you out" was written on another at the Prado roundabout, a few metres from the club's home ground, Stade Velodrome.