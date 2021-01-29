WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea coach described Marseille's recent run as "disastrous" after being dumped out of the UEFA Champions League and dropping to sixth in Ligue 1.

"It looks like the end," the Portuguese said. "I think it'll all be over in June.

"I'm demanding nothing because looking at where we are it wouldn't be right, and I think everyone agrees with that," he explained, with the club currently on a three-match losing streak in the league.

After finishing second last season a contract extension had been mulled, but Villas-Boas poured cold water on the idea on Friday, saying the club needed a clear out.

"I can't see an extension materialising. We're 13 points off the top," he said.

"The place needs a clear out, including myself, unless I get 10 straight wins, maybe not. But I'm responsible for the results and right now they're awful."

While Villas-Boas refuses to give up the fight, a tough run of fixtures – starting with a clash against Rennes on Sunday (AEDT) – threatens to plunge Marseille into deeper trouble as a return to Europe fades from view.