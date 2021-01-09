Carabao Cup
Ligue 1 wrap: Depay sparks Lyon comeback

Lyon remain top of Ligue 1 after coming back from two goals down to salvage a thrilling draw at Rennes.

Clement Grenier and Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes almost out of sight, but Memphis Depay pulled one back for Lyon with his 11th goal of the season on 79 minutes and Jason Denayer equalised shortly after.

Elsewhere, Lille bounced back from a shock midweek home defeat by Angers to win at Nimes thanks to a first-half goal by veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz.

The draw for Rennes, and a goalless draw for Marseille at Dijon, allowed Monaco to move up to fourth spot as it beat Angers 3-0 with German international Kevin Volland grabbing his ninth Ligue 1 goal in between efforts from Guillermo Maripan and Stevan Jovetic.

There were also wins for Bordeaux, Reims and Strasbourg against Lorient, St-Etienne and Lens respectively.

