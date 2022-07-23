Galtier unsure about Neymar's PSG future

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 30-year-old Brazil international is reportedly free to leave the French capital, although the former Barcelona man is not pushing for an exit.

Neymar has three years remaining on his PSG contract and stated on Sunday (AEST) that he is happy to remain with the Ligue 1 champion.

Galtier revealed he is not sure if Neymar will be part of his squad for the 2022-2023 season.

"Neymar is happy, he has been working well since the beginning of the pre-season," he said after the 3-0 win against Urawa Red Diamonds.

"What will happen in the near future when the transfer window closes, I don't know.

"We announce he's leaving, we announce he's staying – I haven't spoken to Ney about this. But he doesn't seem to be bothered about what is said about him and his situation at the club."

Neymar scored 13 Ligue 1 goals for PSG last season as it reclaimed the domestice French title, but he has not scored in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League since March 2020, when he was on target against Borussia Dortmund.