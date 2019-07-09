Arsenal-linked Meunier hopes to stay at PSG

Right-back Meunier is out of contract in 2020 and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in the Belgium international after Manchester United filled their vacancy in the position with the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

PSG could listen to offers if head coach Thomas Tuchel deems him surplus to requirements but the 27-year-old would prefer to stay and fight for a new deal.

"The club knows my intentions. I want to stay in Paris," Meunier said.

"The executives know I am open to spending my fourth season here and to signing a new contract.

"It will be their decision - everything is in their hands."

Meunier made 19 starts in Ligue 1 last season as he faced competition from Thilo Kehrer and Dani Alves, who is now a free agent.