After LaLiga wins over Espanyol and Villarreal and a UEFA Champions League draw against Benfica, the result marked Xavi's first defeat in charge of the Blaugrana since he took over from Ronald Koeman.

Barca's tally of 23 goals in LaLiga this term is its lowest at this stage since the 2003-2004 campaign when it scored 19, while its points total of 23 is its lowest since the same season (20).

Xavi refused to be too downbeat, though, and believed his side deserved more from the game, which was ultimately won by Juanmi's breakaway goal with 11 minutes remaining.

"It is a shame because we did not deserve to lose," he said. "We did not have the luck we had against Villarreal today.

"We cannot allow a goal like the one we have conceded but it is a shame to have lost because we deserved to win.

"I think the fans will be proud of the team. We played a very good second half and Betis' goal came when we were at our best.

"Sometimes you have to know how to make tactical fouls and prevent the opponent playing and we did not do that.

"Their goal bothers me a lot because a situation like this cannot happen to us.

"I have told the players that this is football and that I am proud of them. They have given everything and if anyone deserved to win the game it was Barca."

Barca's attention now turns to a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday (AEDT).

The Catalan giant is second in Group E, just two points ahead of Benfica, and it knows the only way of guaranteeing progression to the knockout stages is victory at Allianz Arena.

"On Wednesday [Thursday AEDT] we will have to compete like animals in Munich because we are at risk of not making into the last 16," he said.

"But we depend on ourselves. It's easy; if we win we're in the round of 16 and if Benfica don’t win we're through.

"We'll go with everything and play like we did in the second half today. We will see how far that takes us."

The one comfort for Xavi and his squad is that Bayern will not be able to welcome fans to the match after rising COVID-19 cases in Bavaria forced new restrictions on mass gatherings in the area.