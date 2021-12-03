COVID forces Bayern behind closed doors again

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Soder revealed earlier this week that fans were set to be prevented from attending games "for the foreseeable future".

The Bavarian government approved increased measures in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including bans on spectators at large cross-region sporting events until the end of the year.

Bayern will face Barcelona in its final UEFA Champions League Group E match next Thursday (AEDT) without fans.

The Bundesliga leader, already assured of a place in the Round of 16 of Europe's premier club competition, will then take on Mainz on 12 December (AEDT) and Wolfsburg six days later behind closed doors before the mid-season hiatus.

Bayern vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "It's a big blow to have to play in front of empty stands at Allianz Arena again.

"Football is only half as nice without our fans in the stadium, not to mention the financial impact.

"We must of course accept the decision as it is, even though we've done everything we could for the health of our visitors at Allianz Arena with the 2G+ rule and our hygiene concept."

Augsburg and Greuther Furth will also be affected, while similar measures have been introduced in neighbouring Baden-Wurttemberg, with Freiburg, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim seeing capacities reduced to 750 spectators.