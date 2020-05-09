The centre-back sustained a problem to his right calf, the LaLiga leader confirmed in a short statement.

Barca was back training on Friday after players and staff were given coronavirus tests to ensure it was safe for them to return.

On Saturday, players were separated across three pitches in order to undergo sessions while maintaining social distancing.

LaLiga teams have been granted permission to use training facilities again as part of gradual steps towards the planned resumption of the competition in June.

Barca is two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table. The season was suspended indefinitely in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit Spain particularly hard.