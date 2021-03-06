MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

A draining semi-final second leg at Camp Nou, which saw Barca come from two goals behind to advance after extra-time, might have taken its toll on Sevilla, which sank to its third defeat in eight days.

Julen Lopetegui's also lost 2-0 at home to Barcelona last weekend in a LaLiga fixture.

That result had all-but extinguished Sevilla's hopes of competing in the title race, but losing to Elche could even give hope to those chasing fourth.

Real Sociedad is closest to Sevilla in fifth, now six points behind.

Elche's victory also boosts its chances of avoiding relegation, with the team now lifted up to 17th, out of the bottom three and two points above Eibar.

Two goals in six minutes sealed it, Raul Guti and Guido Carrillo giving Sevilla too much to do, despite a 90th-minute consolation from Luuk de Jong.