Rodrygo, signed by Madrid for a reported €45million in June 2018 but loaned back to Santos for a year, took just 93 seconds to score on his first appearance for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian 18 year-old replaced Vinicius Junior, who had broken the deadlock, in the 71st minute and opened his account by dribbling in from the left and curling a fine finish into the far corner of the net.

💥 @viniciusjr is off the mark for @realmadrid, his DELICIOUS strike helping Los Blancos to the top of @LaLiga standings | HIGHLIGHTS of #RMAOSA here ▶️ https://t.co/8Q9KmD9kJi pic.twitter.com/jH0iTaPfvO — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) September 25, 2019

It was the fastest a Madrid player had scored on their league debut since Ronaldo, who needed just 62 seconds to strike against Deportivo Alaves in 2002.