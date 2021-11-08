Real Sociedad stays top with win over Osasuna November 8, 2021 02:23 5:18 min Goals from Mikel Merino and Adnan Janzuj lifted Real Sociedad to a 2-0 win over Osasuna, a victory which kept it above Real Madrid and Sevilla atop the LaLiga table. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Football LaLiga Osasuna Adnan Januzaj Mikel Merino -Latest Videos 5:04 min Autumn Nations Tour: Italy v New Zealand 5:18 min Real Sociedad stays top with win over Osasuna 1:20 min Cranky Klopp slams refereeing after Liverpool loss 4:06 min Inzaghi rues win that got away for Inter 7:40 min El Gran Derbi delight for Sevilla 4:06 min Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan 4:06 min Calhanoglu fires in thrilling Milan derby draw 5:22 min Slick Rangers punish Ross County 5:30 min SPFL: St. Johnstone v St. Mirren 4:01 min Simeone continues hot streak as Napoli slips up