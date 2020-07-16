The Frenchman's 20th and 21st league goals - the second of which came from a contentious penalty - of the season ultimately earned a win at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano that meant Barcelona's result against Osasuna was rendered immaterial.

Zinedine Zidane's men were in control against game opponents until Vicente Iborra's late header made for a nervy finish, but a 10th straight win since LaLiga's resumption means Madrid are champions with a game to spare.