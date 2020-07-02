WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The leader was far from convincing in a frantic derby at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Friday (AEST), but captain Ramos secured a precious victory 11 minutes from time after Mathias Olivera was adjudged to have upended Dani Carvajal.

Victory for Los Blancos, who rested Eden Hazard, was their sixth in a row and they are strong favourites to dethrone stuttering Barcelona with five matches to play.

Getafe was unfortunate to make the short journey home without a point, but Madrid march on in their pursuit of the title.