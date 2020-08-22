WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona representatives have labelled Ivan Rakitic "unprofessional" after the midfielder jumped into his pool to celebrate Sevilla's UEFA Europa League success on Saturday (AEST).

Sevilla won the title for a sixth time with a 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the final in Cologne, barely a week after Barcelona was humiliated 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Rakitic, who was on the bench for that thrashing, has been linked with a return to Sevilla after spending six seasons at Barcelona.

He performed his celebratory splash while doing an interview with SFC Media after Sevilla's win, leaping into his pool fully clothed.

Rakitic won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla in 2014 before joining Barca, where he has claimed four LaLiga titles and a UEFA Champions League among numerous other honours.

The Croatia international, who has a contract until July 2021, has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, where Ronald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien as coach.