Sevilla secured a sixth Europa League triumph this century as Diego Carlos proved an unlikely hero in a thrilling 3-2 win over Inter in Cologne.

Romelu Lukaku gave Inter a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot – Diego Carlos might have been sent off for bringing him down - but Sevilla's semi-final hero Luuk de Jong overturned the deficit with a pair of fine first-half headers.

Diego Godin's 35th-minute leveller had Inter swiftly back on terms and the Serie A side appeared to be in the ascendency during a more circumspect second half, until a stunning twist in the tale.

💪 | HEADS HELD HIGH



We played 5⃣4⃣ matches in 5⃣ different countries, celebrated 1⃣1⃣3⃣ times and dreamt big for 3⃣6⃣1⃣ days.



Thank you for always being by our side, #InterFans, and thanks to the lads for giving absolutely everything 🙏



FOREVER AND ALWAYS, #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/IFOenv6P3H — Inter (@Inter_en) August 21, 2020

Diego Carlos had been tormented by Lukaku for most of the game but his overhead-kick when Ever Banega's 74th-minute free-kick was partially cleared took a decisive touch off Inter's top scorer and flew into the net.