World Cup-winner Pique placed second in the Single-Day High Roller category at Casino Barcelona the day after helping his club to a 5-2 victory over Real Betis in LaLiga.
The former Spain international pocketed €352,950 as he finished runner-up to countryman Juan Pardo from a field of 70 entrants.
Event sponsor PokerStars revealed "poker aficionado" Pique has now collected more than half a million euros from his involvement in high-level tournaments.
Vidal also performed well, winning €134,460 to claim fifth spot.
The cash contributed to a memorable two days for the midfielder, who netted the final goal as his side secured three points at Camp Nou.
Pique made his 500th appearance for Barca in the match.