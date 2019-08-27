World Cup-winner Pique placed second in the Single-Day High Roller category at Casino Barcelona the day after helping his club to a 5-2 victory over Real Betis in LaLiga.

The former Spain international pocketed €352,950 as he finished runner-up to countryman Juan Pardo from a field of 70 entrants.

Event sponsor PokerStars revealed "poker aficionado" Pique has now collected more than half a million euros from his involvement in high-level tournaments.

Pique blinder!

From soccer stars to PokerStars. ⚽ ➡️ ♠️@3gerardpique and @kingarturo23 put in a great performance at #EPTBarcelona, cashing for over €487K! pic.twitter.com/fFu3amhlPW — PokerStars (@PokerStars) August 27, 2019

Vidal also performed well, winning €134,460 to claim fifth spot.

The cash contributed to a memorable two days for the midfielder, who netted the final goal as his side secured three points at Camp Nou.

Pique made his 500th appearance for Barca in the match.