The match wasn't a happy home-coming for former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Florez - into his third spell as Getafe manager - with the home side barely registering a shot on target and having defender Djene sent off in the 63rd-minute.

The loss leaves Getafe anchored to the bottom of LaLiga standings and without a win from its first 10 games of the season. Celta broke a two-match losing streak to move level with Elche on 10 points.