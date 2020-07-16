Just two wins since the restart left Mallorca – which came up via the Segunda play-offs last season – looking doomed, and defeat consigned it to relegation.

Cucho Hernandez had given Mallorca a 20th-minute lead with a brilliant solo effort after a counter, but Granada – also promoted last season – levelled on the stroke of half-time through Victor Diaz.

Carlos Fernandez then made it 2-1 with a flicked header past the hour mark, and Mallorca's hopes effectively vanished 10 minutes from time when Aleksandar Sedlar received a straight red card for a poor tackle.

Hernandez was also shown a red card late on, but by that point he had already been substituted.

The final relegation spot will be decided on the last day of the season after Leganes claimed a potentially decisive 2-0 win at Athletic Club, which leaves it just a point behind Celta Vigo.

Celta goes to relegated Espanyol, while Leganes hosts champion Real Madrid.