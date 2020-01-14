Magisterial - Episode 22 January 14, 2020 04:49 23:00 min With the door slammed shut on the Valverde era, the Magisterial team examines whether the Barcelona has lost its identity under the current board. Barcelona sacks Valverde, replaces him with Setien Interviews Barcelona Football laliga Ernesto Valverde Quique Setien -Latest Videos 23:00 min Magisterial - Episode 22 0:20 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:03 min The 18 passes that will reassure Barcelona fans 1:13 min Smoke delays Australian Open qualifying 1:13 min Barty saddened by 'devastating' bushfires 0:20 min Sarri's wife thinks he's 'the same d***head' 0:30 min Barcelona sacks Valverde, appoints Setien 3:51 min Parma adds to lowly Lecce's woes 0:37 min Mourinho unsure on Kane return 0:46 min Marquinhos signs new PSG deal until 2024