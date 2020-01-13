Barcelona confirmed the departure of head coach Ernesto Valverde and placed Quique Setien in charge.

Acuerdo entre el FC Barcelona y Ernesto Valverde para la finalización de su contrato como entrenador del primer equipo.

Gracias por todo, Ernesto. Mucha suerte en el futuro. pic.twitter.com/UNBBQoLOB1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 13, 2020

Valverde was pictured overseeing training ahead of meeting with Barca's board.

After the conclusion of those discussions, Barca announced Valverde's two-and-a-half-year stint in charge at Camp Nou, with Setien replacing him on a contract until June 2022.

Quique Setién será el nuevo entrenador del FC Barcelona ¡Bienvenido! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 13, 2020

Valverde had been pictured taking training as reports in Spain suggested he would lose his position depending on the outcome of talks with the Barca hierarchy.

Barca great Andres Iniesta made an appearance at the session shortly after telling reporters the saga around Valverde had become "ugly", urging respect for his former boss who he felt had seen his position "weakened" by the constant speculation.

Hope to see footage of Barca taking part in a team building exercise like this one overseen by Quique Setién during his time at Betis! https://t.co/dnCpMnlpeD — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) January 13, 2020

Iniesta's former team-mate Xavi, now manager of Al Sadd, met with the Camp Nou side's director of football Eric Abidal in Qatar.

But while conceding coaching Barca was his "dream", he did not divulge what was discussed and reiterated his respect for Valverde when he faced reporters after leading Al Sadd into the Qatar Cup final with a win over Al Rayyan.

Reports then suggested Xavi had turned down the chance to take charge of Barca immediately.

Ronald Koeman, Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino are the other leading contenders to replace Valverde if the former Athletic Bilbao boss is removed from his role.

While managing Tottenham, Pochettino had insisted he would never contemplate taking charge of Barca due to his ties to his old team Espanyol, though reports claim the five-time European champion is still keen to make an approach.

Valverde took charge in 2017 and won two league titles, the Copa del Rey and a Supercopa crown over his first two seasons.

Barca is due to train on Tuesday before a day off on Wednesday and will next be in action with a Sunday home league contest against Granada.