WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Barcelona-owned Emerson endured something of a nightmare for Betis as Zinedine Zidane's men made up for an underwhelming 0-0 stalemate with Real Sociedad last week.

While Madrid was only marginally better in Seville, it just about made the most of its numerical advantage in the second half of a thrilling contest.

Madrid initially looked good value for its lead when Federico Valverde prodded it in front, but Betis showed excellent resilience to turn it around.

Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho did the damage in a three-minute salvo, the latter netting in successive games having not scored in his first 57 outings for the club.

Things began to look up for Madrid early in the second half when Emerson found his own net before then getting sent off, and Los Blancos completed the win thanks to Ramos's Panenka-style spot-kick eight minutes from time.