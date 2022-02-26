WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Towards the end of a turgid first period, Lodi fired a deflected effort past Matias Diruto to give Diego Simeone's team the lead, and volleyed in a second on the hour, with Geoffrey Kondogbia providing assists for both goals.

Simeone's solid rearguard stood firm as Atletico closed out the win in the latter stages, piling the pressure on top-four rival Barcelona, which can move level with the defending Spanish champion by beating Athletic Bilbao on Monday (AEDT).

After Atletico started slowly, Reinildo was forced into a brilliant block by Franco Cervi after 15 minutes.

Correa failed to meet Marcos Llorente's inviting cut-back at the other end, but Atletico did break the deadlock on 35 minutes.

Lodi was the scorer, beating Hugo Mallo before firing a low shot past Diruto, who looked to have been wrong-footed by a touch from the Celta skipper.

Lodi later scored his second, and Atleti might have won by a wider margin had two spectacular late efforts from Antoine Griezmann hit the back of the net.