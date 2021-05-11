Barca looked to be cruising to the top of the table with a victory at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia courtesy of Lionel Messi's 37th goal of the season and Pedri's first-half tap-in.

⚽️ GOAL! ⚽️ The tekkers from Lionel Messi here to fire @FCBarcelona to a 1-0 lead over @LevanteUD 🔥👊🏻





Pedri's slick tap-in:

⚽️ GOAL! ⚽️ Reminder: @Pedri is 18 years old! Here he is finishing a slick @FCBarcelona team move to make it 2-0 at @LevanteUD!





Ousmane Dembele put Barca back in front, but Leon provided another dramatic twist when he levelled seven minutes from time.

Levante hits back:

A landmark goal for Morales:

🕺🏽 GOAL! 🕺🏽 Jose Luis Morrales scores a first ever goal against @FCBarcelona to make it 2-2!! You just can't look away from this one!





Dembele swings it back for Barca:

⚽️ GOAL ⚽️ This match has more twists and turns than a dancing competition as, @Dembouz fires @FCBarcelona back into the lead, 3-2 at @LevanteUD1





Ronald Koeman's side paid the price for defensive frailties and trail Atletico Madrid - who have a game in hand - by a point with only two matches to play.