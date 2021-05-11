MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
Barca looked to be cruising to the top of the table with a victory at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia courtesy of Lionel Messi's 37th goal of the season and Pedri's first-half tap-in.
Ousmane Dembele put Barca back in front, but Leon provided another dramatic twist when he levelled seven minutes from time.
Ronald Koeman's side paid the price for defensive frailties and trail Atletico Madrid - who have a game in hand - by a point with only two matches to play.