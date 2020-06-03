Karim Benzmea's top 25 LaLiga goals June 3, 2020 02:30 13:25 min Will we see Karim Benzema magic when the LaLiga season restarts? Sit back and enjoy the Real Madrid star's top 25 goals in the Spanish top flight. WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT Highlights Real Madrid Football laliga La Liga Karim Benzema -Latest Videos 13:25 min Karim Benzmea's top 25 LaLiga goals 1:00 min When Zlatan settled El Classico with a stunner 26:07 min The Keys & Gray Show - 3 June 4:56 min Infantino backs Bundesliga protests 1:04 min Zidane emphasising 'enjoyment' as Benzema revels 3:16 min Mina adds to Everton's injury woes 1:37 min Lazio open to offers for Milinkovic-Savic 1:06 min Trippier raring to go after 'difficult' injury 1:31 min Thiago back in Bayern training 0:48 min How Aguero compares to Europe's elite strikers