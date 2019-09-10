Atletico Madrid and Napoli were heavily linked with star playmaker James, who was tipped to leave Madrid in the off-season.

But James stayed and started for Madrid for the first time since May 2017 in the 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid on 24 August.

After two years away on loan at Bayern Munich and an off-season dominated by speculation, James wants to make an impact in the Spanish capital.

"I really hope that this can be my season with Real Madrid," James told El Chiringuito.

James is recovering from a calf injury sustained in action for Madrid prior to the international break.

The injury ruled James out of Colombia's friendlies against Brazil and Venezuela.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid has only won one of its opening three matches after back-to-back draws to be four points adrift of leader Atletico Madrid.

Madrid returns to action with the visit of Levante to the Santiago Bernabeu on 14 September.